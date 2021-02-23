Clint’s back and his local H-E-B customers and coworkers are delighted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Clint Lewis, a popular sacker at the H-E-B store on South Valley Mills Drive in Waco who was sidelined for nearly a year because his Down syndrome put him at high risk from COVID-19, is back to bagging groceries with a smile after receiving his second dose of vaccine.

“Did you have a great first day?” family friend Tom Hill asked as he picked Clint up after his shift Monday.

“Yes, sir,” Clint excitedly responded. “Lovin’ it baby.”

Clint was supposed to return to work last week, but the winter storm kept him home for an extra week.

The 45-year-old had been homebound since last March when COVID-19 began to sweep into Central Texas.

He passed the time by doing puzzles, walking and helping his neighbors.

But his job was never far from his thoughts or his conversations with members of the Hill family, with whom he lives.

Clint is the son of former McLennan County Judge Jim Lewis and his wife Cynthia, but since 1995, in order to give him a little more independence, he’s been living with the Hills, who also have three children.

“He has been disappointed by things he lost but he has persevered. He has gained many new skills even though it was hard and there were some dark days,” Kristin Hill said.

Clint told KWTX he couldn’t wait to “hug everybody” after getting his first dose of vaccine a few days after Christmas.

Coworkers greeted Clint with lots of fists bumps upon his return Monday.

“He was nervous, but excited in the morning and pumped up after the day was over. Pure excitement,” Tom said.

Clint works from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

