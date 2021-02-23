Advertisement

Head of Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau resigns unexpectedly

Todd Bertka the head of the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau, has resigned unexpectedly.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The head of the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau, Todd Bertka, has resigned unexpectedly, according to the resignation letter obtained by KWTX.

In the letter, Bertka says he will be serving in a “special assignments capacity” in the city manager’s office through March 17, saying he’s going to pursue “new career opportunities.”

“My experience with you all here at the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau has been completely rewarding and I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments our team has achieved in these two plus years,” Bertka wrote.

“It has been a truly rewarding experience for me and I thank you all for your support and wish you all nothing but success going forward.”

A request has been made to the City of Waco for additional information.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

