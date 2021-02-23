Local residents thankful but still frustrated as post-storm postal delivery resumes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The aftermath of a historic Texas storm continued Monday as delivery services were handling a backlog of mail and packages.

“The Postal Service is working hard to fully restore service to its customers,” USPS spokesperson Beckly Hernandez told KWTX.

The ice storm, which impacted every county in the state starting Feb. 11, caused mail and package delivery to be delayed, and in many cases suspended.

However, on Monday USPS postal carriers, along with FedEx and UPS drivers, were out in full force trying to play catch-up.

“We realize businesses and residences throughout the country have been impacted by the weather, and USPS employees are working around the clock to make sure mail and packages are processed and delivered,” said Hernandez.

While some Waco residents were simply glad things were returning to normal, others, like Lillie Leos, remained frustrated.

“Everything’s running slow and it’s been a couple days now, so it’s really upsetting me,” said Leos.

Leos says she came to pickup a letter she was told would be at the USPS location on Clay Ave. Monday, but it hadn’t arrived.

“I come over here, and they say it’s not even here yet, to come back tomorrow,” said Leos. “Very frustrating, it gives me a big old headache just running back and forth.”

The wait Monday didn’t bother Brandon Carnes, a professional track runner living in Waco.

“There was a little line, but it wasn’t that bad at all,” said Carnes.

Carnes, who is recently engaged, said they’d had engagement presents delayed.

He and his fiance went to the post office Monday to mail out a package and were told it was going to take longer to ship than they’d hoped.

“Express isn’t guaranteed right now, and it was a little bit more expensive, but you know, since the storm and everything, we held off to send it once all the ice melted,” said Carnes. “With everything going on, yeah, I had to plan accordingly.”

Even the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop mail service altogether, however, the dangers caused by the winter weather cut USPS off in its tracks as locations across Central Texas were closed temporarily.

Almost all had reopened Monday, minus a few that remained down for weather-related repairs, according to USPS officials.

“Currently, we are delivering mail and packages throughout the Rio Grande District, which includes the Waco area,” said Hernandez. “Most Post Offices are open to meet the needs of our retail customers.”

“Although we are delivering, there could be some residual impacts nationwide within our network,” she said. “We ask our customers to please be patient if they are expecting packages or specific mailpieces. We are processing, transporting and delivering all items as quickly as we can.”

Customers may contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Call Center at (800) 275-8777, or check www.usps.com for updates.

