Tractor trailer, train collide in in Milam County

Large fire in Cameron after a major accident (Courtesy: Lynn Hagan)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a fiery collision involving an 18-wheeler and a train.

According to a Facebook post from KMIL 106.1 The Ranch, a radio station in Cameron, the collision early Tuesday morning happened on FM2095, causing a major fire.

Milam County Judge Steve Young said people in the area are being asked to evacuate their homes.

Judge Young said the sheriff’s office, fire department, emergency management, Texas DPS are among the groups on scene.

8:15AM UPDATE According to Police Chief Lonnie Gosch, 3 cars loaded with fuel are currently burning and will likely be...

Posted by KMIL 105.1 The Ranch on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

