Number vaccinated against COVID-19 rises as number of new cases in Central Texas falls

(KWTX) - The number of Central Texas residents vaccinated against COVID-19 continued to rise Monday as the number of new cases continued to fall after a historic winter storm that helped slow the spread of the virus by forcing schools and businesses to close down.

The total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas Monday was 72,190, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data, while nearly 78,600 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

State data Monday showed 17 more deaths in the region since last week.

As many as 1,384 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to state data, the regional death toll Monday was 1,374 including 328 Bell County residents, 10 fewer than the local count of 338; 28 Bosque County residents; 70 Coryell County residents; 28 Falls County residents; 40 Freestone County residents; 24 Hamilton County residents; 89 Hill County residents; 26 Lampasas County residents; 36 Leon County residents; 59 Limestone County residents; 424 McLennan County residents, 29 more than the local count of 395; 37 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 113 Navarro County residents; 33 Robertson County residents, and 19 San Saba County residents.

Funeral services are Wednesday for one of the victims of the virus, Dr. Dennis Michael Plante, 63, an attending physician in the Ascension Providence Hospital Emergency Department in Waco.

Plante, who was also an attending physician at Sublime Care Emergency Room in the greater Houston area and owner of Paragon Aesthetics Medical Spa, where he practiced with his wife, died on Feb. 8 at Ascension Providence after battling the virus.

He was a graduate of the Boston University School of Medicine and, as an Army captain, completed his internship and residency in emergency medicine at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.

He served as EMS Director for Fort Hood, Killeen and Copperas Cove and also as an instructor in the Central Texas College EMT program.

The statewide death toll Monday was 41,407, an increase of 64 since Sunday and of 421 since Friday.

DSHS reported another 5,754 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, 2,355 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,251,388.

Of the total. 202,748 cases were active Monday, 2,331,940 patients have recovered, and at least 6,964 were hospitalized, almost 200 fewer than on Sunday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 88 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 10% all hospitalizations and filling about 8% of available beds.

At least 58 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 12% of all hospitalizations and filling about 9% of available beds.

Hospitalization rates in both TSAs have dropped below the level that triggered bar closures, capacity reductions and halted elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Monday was 11.76%, up slightly from 11.73% on Sunday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Texas will receive almost 592,000 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, which will be shipped directly to 563 providers in 230 counties across the state. The state is also ordering 516,830 second doses. Winter weather conditions have delayed the shipment of more than 100,000 initial doses and 300,000 second doses, but they’re due to arrive early this week.

DSHS data showed the Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites at the Bell County Expo Center and in Temple and Killeen, will receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville will receive 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin will receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco will receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The Community Clinic at Santa Fe in Temple is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine;

Canyon Creek Behavioral Health in Temple is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS Region 7 Headquarters in Temple is due to receive 400 doses of Moderna vaccine; Goodall Witcher Hospital in Clifton is due to receive 500 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshire’s Pharmacy 92 in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Clifton Medical Clinic in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Crain, Hughes and Murray state prison units in Gatesville are each due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Gatesville Drug Company in Gatesville is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Hobby state prison unit in Marlin is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Freestone Medical Center in Fairfield is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Hamilton General Hospital in Hamilton is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro is due to receive 400 doses of Moderna vaccine; DSHS in Hillsboro is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital in Lampasas is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine;

AdventHelath Family Medicine Rural Health Clinics in Lampasas is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy 54 in Buffalo is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Brookshires Pharmacy 26 in Jewett is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine;

Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Family Medicine Center in Groesbeck is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Milam County Health Department in Cameron is due to receive 300 doses of Moderna vaccine; the Mills County Medical Clinic in Goldthwaite is due to receive 200 doses of Moderna vaccine; Fresenius Medical Care in Corsicana is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine; Wilson Drug in Hearne is due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine, and Baylor Scott & White Healthcare in San Saba isa due to receive 100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

FEMA sites established at Fair Park in Dallas, NRG Stadium in Houston and AT&T Stadium in Arlington will receive a total of about 84,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map Monday however, showed only the Waco-McLennan County Health District with doses on hand for which appointments are required.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Monday showed that in Bell County, 24,853 first doses have been administered, which represents about 9% of residents who are 16 and older, and 11,516, or about 4% of those 16 and older, have received a second dose.

In McLennan County, 25,315 have received a first dose, which represents about 12.5% of residents 16 and older, while 10,431, or about 5% of residents 16 and older, have received both doses.

The dashboard Monday showed the administration of 1,812 initial and 1,135 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 4,671 initial and 2,116 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 1,782 initial and 371 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 1,009 initial and 462 secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,021 initial and 583 secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 3,056 initial vaccinations and 1,606 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 1,571 initial and 477 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 837 initial and 431 secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 1,421 initial and 705 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 2,165 initial and 1,175 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 634 initial and 295 secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 6,773 initial and 1,324 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County, and 1,448 initial and 523 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County.

In San Saba County, 230 residents have received a first dose and 71 have received the second.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District received death certificates Monday for 18 more residents diagnosed with the virus, many of them delayed because of the winter weather last week, including a Killeen woman in her 50s, a Temple woman in her 50s, a Harker Heights man in his 60s, a Killeen woman in her 60s, a Temple man in his 60s, two Killeen women in their 70s, a Belton man in his 80s, a Harker Heights man in his 80s, a Killeen man in his 80s, a Killeen woman in her 80s, a Temple man in his 80s, a Temple woman in her 80s, three Temple men in their 80s, a Killeen woman in her 90s and a Temple woman in her 90s, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 338, according to local data.

State data showed 328 deaths, an increase of nine.

“Remember that there was a reporting delay due to weather which accounts for the large bump,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

The health district reported a total of 20, 129 confirmed cases Monday.

Of the total, 418 cases were active and 19,711 patients have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 20,148 confirmed cases.

The county’s incidence and hospitalization rates continue to decline.

“Under normal circumstances we would elect to move the threat level given the hospitalization rate paired with incidence data, but we want to give it one some additional time before we do that to ensure that what we are seeing is a true reflection of COVID rates rather than a reflection of lack of testing due to the weather event,” Robison-Chadwell said.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed 10 active cases and a total of 315 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed three active cases and a total of 36 since March 2020, 27 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case involving a staff member in the past seven days and 1,541 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 748 involving students and 793 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed no active cases.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 17 cases across eight campuses including five at Belton High school and four at Lake Belton High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Monday reported the deaths of a 56-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, raising the virus’ toll to 395, according to local data.

State data showed 424 deaths, an increase of three.

The health district reported a total of 24,747 cases Monday.

Of the total, 224 cases were active, 24,128 patients have recovered, and 75 were hospitalized, nine of them on ventilators.

Of the 75, 40 are McLennan County residents.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 25 active cases, 23 involving students, one a staff member and one a faculty member. Since Aug. 1, 2,936 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 22 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard, which hasn’t been updated since before last week’s storm, showed 237 cumulative cases in the three week period ending on Feb. 12, 337 of them involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard, which hasn’t been updated since before last week’s storm, showed 259 total cases involving students since Sept. 8, 279 involving staff and 13 involving those described as “other.”

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard hasn’t been updated since the storm.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Elementary School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard hasn’t been updated since before the storm.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard hasn’t been updated since before the storm.

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had a total of 6,491 confirmed and 235 probable cases of the virus Monday according to DSHS data.

Of the total, 6,437 patients have recovered, and 70 have died.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard hasn’t been updated since before the storm.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard hasn’t been updated since before the storm.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and 12 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; three cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where three inmates were isolated; one case involving an inmate and 26 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where one inmate was medically isolated; 17 cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 17 inmates were isolated; six cases involving inmates and 11 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 162 inmates were restricted and six were isolated, and four cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 87 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,828 confirmed and 156 probable cases Monday.

State data showed 1,817 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 28 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported seven cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 147 inmates were restricted and seven were isolated, and two cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 24 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,030 confirmed and 555 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,214 patients have recovered and 59 have died, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,345 confirmed and 2,130 probable cases of the virus Monday.

Of the total, 5,221 patients have recovered.

State data showed 113 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,287 confirmed and 284 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,399 patients have recovered and 28 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,058 confirmed and 699 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,622 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and eight involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where one inmate was isolated.

Hamilton County had 688 confirmed and 49 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 669 patients have recovered and 24 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,634 confirmed cases and 650 probable cases Monday. At least 3,723 patients have recovered and 89 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard hasn’t been updated since before last week’s storm.

Lampasas County had 1,705 confirmed and 319 probable cases Monday. At least 1,691 patients have recovered and 26 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,197 confirmed and 322 probable cases Monday. At least 1,328 patients have recovered and 36 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,305 confirmed and 990 probable cases Monday. At least 2,192 patients have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 563 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 529 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,593 confirmed cases Monday and 400 probable cases. At least 1,741 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 571 confirmed cases Monday and 241 probable cases. At least 712 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported 31 cases involving inmates and seven involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 87 inmates were restricted and five were medically isolated.

