Advertisement

Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

He’s the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II
The palace said Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable...
The palace said Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”(Source: Pool, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Other members of the royal family have continued their official duties during Philip’s hospitalization.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Both Philip and Elizabeth, 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

The queen performed her first face-to-face event of the year on Thursday, when she knighted a royal aide during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Windsor.

Philip, whose 100th birthday is in June, married Elizabeth in 1947 at London’s Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He last stayed in the hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged after four nights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The gas station was robbed at around 7 a.m. Monday.
SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, 3 arrested, later released
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Federal judge releases Central Texas man charged in US Capitol riot
Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a Central Texas woman who was using a...
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected after area woman found dead in home
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Milam County early Tuesday.
Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing

Latest News

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations --...
States to get 14.5 million doses of vaccine this week
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
“States will now receive 14.5 million doses this week, up from 8.6 million doses per week when...
White House COVID briefing: States to get 14.5 million doses
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Milam County early Tuesday.
Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing
In this image made from video, cars drive through the used vehicle lot at a LaFontaine auto...
New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers