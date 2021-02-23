Advertisement

Residents of local senior facility are still feeling effects of historic winter storm

A burst pipe flooded one resident's apartment.
A burst pipe flooded one resident's apartment.(Katie Aupperle)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) – Residents of the Reserve at Dry Creek, a senior apartment residence in Hewitt, are still feeling the effects of the historic winter storm that left Central Texas in a deep freeze.

“The portion in which my mother-in-law lives still does not have power,” Chris DeCluitt said Monday.

“Monday morning, I went to go pick her up at her apartment, the Reserve at Dry Creek,” DeCluitt said.

“Shortly after, we don’t know exactly when, the pipe above her bathtub burst.”

The busted pipe flooded her apartment.

“We were very fortunate that we live in town and I can take in my mother-in-law and take care of her, but beyond that, I’m just grateful that she’s sharp enough to have renter’s insurance because most of her stuff has been damaged, probably beyond use,” DeCluitt said.

But DeCluitt’s concern is that not everyone is so lucky.

“This property is a low-income housing, tax credit property designated for elderly,” DeCluitt said.

He says he’s wondering if management could have done more, saying they should have made an effort to reach out to residents.

“I think these people have a higher duty to their residents that they have completely ignored.”

Janine Sisak, senior vice president/general counsel of DMA Development Company, which oversees the facility, said in a statement the staff is doing everything it can to make repairs and keep residents comfortable.

She says progress has already been made with partial power restoration and they are prioritizing broken pipes.

Residents who need food or water or to relocate should contact DMA Development Company directly, Sisak said.

