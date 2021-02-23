Advertisement

Suspect in a stolen vehicle crashes into ambulance in Temple

No one was injured in the crash (Credit: Donovan Luce)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Monday night, Temple police spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Austin.

When the officers began to follow the car, the driver sped up down Oakdale Drive where he crashed into an ambulance.

Four people in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital for inspection but no one sustained any significant injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle didn’t sustain any injuries and was taken in to custody by Temple P.D.

He will be transported back to Austin where he could face possible charges pending an investigation by the Austin Police Department

