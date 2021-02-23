Advertisement

Texas high school senior suspended after dyeing hair allowed to return to classroom

Abigail Ratliff dyed her hair in January. She describes it as an auburn red.
By Mason Brighton
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Texas (TNN) - A Bellevue ISD student who was suspended for dying her hair gets to return to the classroom after a ruling by the school board. The student will also get to keep her hair dyed.

The Bellevue ISD school board Monday night to discuss a Student Discipline Hearing’ for high school senior Abigail Ratliff.

Ratliff dyed her hair in late January to what she described as an auburn red color.

School officials believed the dye job violated the student dress code, which led to Ratcliff’s suspension.

The suspension was later modified to in-school suspension.

Ratcliff’s family appealed the punishment, believing it to be too extreme.

Now after Monday’s school board ruling, the family got their wish.

The board overruled the superintendent’s punishment, meaning Ratliff can keep her hair dyed and return to class.

The school board has now instructed the superintendent to form a committee that includes Bellevue residents to review the district’s dress code for next year and see if changes should be made.

