Wetter Weather Pattern Moving In

We’ll see increasing clouds overnight that will stick around for much of the morning tomorrow. Temperatures will be cool overnight in the mid to upper 50s (even some close to 60 degrees east) but a warmer night than we’ve seen in a while! Through the day tomorrow the clouds should clear out and we will get another sunny and nice day. As of now, we have a cold front that looks to move through in the afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow will depend on how fast our cold front moves in, an hour faster or slower will make all the difference on temperatures.

The way things look now, areas south and east of Waco will likely make it into the mid and upper 70s and some may even hit the 80 degree mark before the front moves in. The farther northwest you are, the sooner the front will reach you and highs should be in the low 70 tomorrow at best.

Temperatures drop by around 20 degrees heading into Thursday (which still leaves us in the low to mid 50s). Rain chances look highest on Thursday and slowly ending through the afternoon on Friday. A series of fronts will move across Texas for the next few days and through the beginning of next week that will keep some chances for rain every day through Tuesday of next week. Mainly rain chances will be showers for the next several days but there is a chance we could see some storms over the weekend, so make sure to stay updated on the forecast with us as we get closer.

