Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May

No restart date for US cruises has been determined
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.(Danny Lehman/Carnival Cruise Line)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Carnival Cruise Line is extending its cancelation of U.S. departures through May 31.

The company made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”

A date for the return of cruise operations in the United States hasn’t been set yet, according to Carnival.

Customers can check on the status of their cruises on the company’s website.

