Central Texas officers follow trail of radiator fluid to find vehicle that downed power pole

Oncor told police it could take all day to repair the damage.
Oncor told police it could take all day to repair the damage.(Marlin Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officers followed a trail of radiator fluid to find a vehicle that downed a power pole early Wednesday morning in Marlin.

Officers responded at around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday to report of downed power lines at the intersection of Walker and Capps streets in Marlin.

They determined a vehicle had struck the pole, but the driver didn’t stop.

Officers and Falls County deputies, however, discovered the vehicle left a trail of fluid leaking from its damaged radiator.

“Suspect Information was obtained and the case is still pending further investigation,” police said in a Facebook post.

