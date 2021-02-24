Central Texas officers follow trail of radiator fluid to find vehicle that downed power pole

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officers followed a trail of radiator fluid to find a vehicle that downed a power pole early Wednesday morning in Marlin.

Officers responded at around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday to report of downed power lines at the intersection of Walker and Capps streets in Marlin.

They determined a vehicle had struck the pole, but the driver didn’t stop.

Officers and Falls County deputies, however, discovered the vehicle left a trail of fluid leaking from its damaged radiator.

“Suspect Information was obtained and the case is still pending further investigation,” police said in a Facebook post.

Oncor told police it could take all day to repair the damage.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.