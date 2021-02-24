Advertisement

Cooler with Increasing Rain Chances Tomorrow

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
We actually have a cold front making its way through Central Texas this evening. We’ve been ahead of the front for most of the day, so highs today were able to reach the 70s and even around 80 degrees for some, due to compressional heating and southerly winds. Tonight we sit behind the front with some drier air and that will help to give us a cooler night with lows in the 40s. Winds come down overnight but will still be a cool wind out of the north, about 5-15mph. Additional cloud cover moves in Wednesday night and stays through the weekend. Our cold front will drop highs into the 50s for Thursday and Friday (but even with the cooler air, our temperatures should stay safely above freezing). The front is expected to move back to the north as a warm front and will cause temperatures to start climbing once again over the weekend. This also gives us an escort into a wetter weather pattern for the next several days.

Our best rain chances start on Thursday afternoon where we see scattered showers become more widespread, Thursday night into early Friday morning. Friday afternoon is expected to be drier and we will see minimal chances for rain on Saturday. Our stalled front lifts northward as a warm front on Saturday and will likely sparking some scattered rain and storms. Overall chance for rain Saturday is only about 40%.

We could see a few strong storms Sunday as another cold front moves in, however severe weather chances remain low. Gusty winds and hail would be the primary type of severe storms Sunday if they manage to get going. Sunday’s storm chance will largely depend on if/when that cold front swings in. That’s something we will be tracking! Another front is expected to move through the region at the beginning of next week, increasing our chances for rain once again.

