Crews still working scene of fiery explosion outside Cameron

The fire burned for more than a day after the crash happened Tuesday morning.
The fire burned for more than a day after the crash happened Tuesday morning.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The fire still burns caused by an incredible explosion in Milam County is still burning Wednesday morning.

It all started when a tractor trailer crashed into a train at a railroad crossing on FM 2095 outside Cameron around 6:45 on Tuesday morning. Texas DPS said the arms and lights were working at the crossing, and a car was stopped waiting for the train.

DPS said it is unclear why the truck driver did not stop, but the driver swerved to avoid the car and crashed into the train, causing cars to derail and the fiery explosion.

Incredibly, no one was injured in the crash, but crews are still on scene more than 24 hours later. The train is operated by BNSF Railway, and crews from BNSF were on scene yesterday assisting with fighting the fire. Crews were also working to make sure there was no impact to the waterways in the area.

“The first thing that we’re working with local authorities to do now is to make sure that close-by water ways are not affected,” Jeanelle Davis, BNSF public affairs executive director, said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Davis said there was not any concern about the waterways. She added the air quality was also being monitored on an ongoing basis.

The College Station Fire Department worked with other fire units on scene to monitor air quality.

“We’ve done air quality monitoring close to the scene, as well as miles away to make sure that the fallout isn’t causing any ill effects,” Joshua Harrington said. “We have no reports of any kind of toxic poisons in the air right now.”

Harrington some homes were evacuated downstream from the fire out of an abundance of caution. Families who lived within a half mile radius of the fire were also evacuated on Tuesday. Fire officials said it will likely be Wednesday afternoon before they will be able to return home.

