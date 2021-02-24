Advertisement

Health district to expand vaccine distribution to three local hospitals

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – The Bell County Public Health District, which is designated as a state COVID-vaccination hub, will distribute doses of vaccine to three local hospitals, officials announced Wednesday.

The health district is due to receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The health district, which has been administering first doses of the vaccine to eligible residents at the Sammons Community Center at 2220 West Avenue D in Temple and at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen and second doses at the Bell County Expo Center, is partnering with Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights to open the additional vaccination sites.

The health district also plans to distribute doses to sites in Lampasas and Mills counties, officials said Wednesday.

The Sammons Community Center is temporarily out of commission as a vaccination site because of damage from last week’s historic freeze, and officials said Wednesday they’re working on creating mobile vaccination sites.

Appointments for vaccinations at Scott & White in Temple can be made through the BSW app or by calling 1-844-279-8222.

Information about vaccinations through AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen is available online or by calling 1-877-847-8747

Appointments for vaccination through Seton Medical Center Harker Heights may be made online or by calling (254) 680-6202.

The Expo Center site remains open at least until March 12.

A decision is pending on whether the health district will continue to use the site after that.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

