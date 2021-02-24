Higher rain chances soon, keeping an eye on storm chances

It’s still cold front season so the beautiful weather we’ve enjoyed after the thaw won’t be lasting forever and our next cold front will swing through the area later this morning. This front won’t bring us a noticeable weather change today but we’re expecting cooler and rainier conditions Thursday and through the upcoming weekend. Clear skies are overhead west of Highway 281 with morning temperatures in the mid 50s but clouds are around near and east of I-35 with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine after today’s front moves through around midday. Temperatures will warm steadily through the 60s and into the 70s before the front passes through. We could see temperatures drop a degree or two, but sunshine returning behind the front should allow late-day highs to reach the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon. Today’s front won’t bring us any rain as it moves in, but rain chances will be high Thursday and into Friday.

Temperatures should start to tumble overnight tonight and will settle in the mid 40s by morning. Wednesday’s front stalls to our south keeping clouds in the forecast Thursday and eventually allowing rain to form. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies Thursday will keep highs stuck in the mid 50s but most of the day should remain rain free. It won’t be until the middle of the afternoon that scattered rain starts to form and eventually becomes more widespread Thursday night through Friday morning. We’re mostly expecting light but steady rain through the evening, but some thunderstorms are expected. Thunderstorms are expected to be elevated in the atmosphere so there isn’t much of a threat for gusty winds or tornadoes, but some strong storms near and east of I-35 could produce up to about quarter-size hail. The overall severe weather chances remain low from roughly midnight through about 8 AM.

After Thursday night and Friday morning rain comes to a close, we’re expecting generally dry conditions for the remainder of the day. Sure, a stray shower may form, but nearly the entire area will stay mostly cloudy without rain. Highs Friday will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s. The stalled front to the south lifts north as a warm front Saturday potentially sparking some scattered rain and storms. Rain chances Saturday are only near 40% and severe storms are not in the forecast. With the front arriving, highs Saturday should climb close to 70°. Another cold front moves into the area Sunday evening and will bring us a higher chance for showers and storms yet again. Sunday’s highs in the low-to-mid 70s drop into the low 60s Monday. As far as rain goes, the chances Sunday and Monday are near 50%. We could see a few strong storms Sunday however severe weather chances remain low. Gusty winds and hail would be the primary type of severe storms Sunday if they manage to get going. Rain Sunday into Monday comes to a close Monday night into Tuesday morning and we’re expecting a dry remainder of the week.

