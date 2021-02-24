Killeen ISD releases back to school plan following winter storm

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD is still planning to return to instruction on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Three campuses will have amended return to instruction plans. Tonight the Board of Trustees amended the 20-21 Academic Calendar for the remainder of the year. The following information was shared with parents and employees:

The progress made to our facilities over the last 24 hours has been substantial, however our ability to reopen campuses is now largely dependent on our access to water. At this time, we are still preparing for students to engage in learning on Thursday, February 25, 2021 . If enough boil orders are lifted by tomorrow, all but one campus (Skipcha Elementary) will be open to students.

We appreciate your continued flexibility as we navigate this unprecedented situation.

This evening the Board of Trustees voted to amend the current Academic Calendar for the 2020-2021 school year because of the winter storm closure. The district will be applying for all available waivers from TEA for the missed school days. District Leadership and Trustees felt it was important to maintain Spring Break and not extend the school year, therefore several changes have been made and we ask that you look at the revised attached calendar very closely.The board voted to convert two previously designated student holidays/teacher planning days (Monday, March 22 and Friday, April 12) as Remote Learning/Teacher Planning days and revert four Early Out days (March 5, March 12, April 16 and April 30) to full normal school days in an effort to recoup the missed instructional time. The district will also utilize Friday, April 2 as a Remote Learning Day, as designated on our original calendar. This Friday, February 26, 2021 will not be an Early Release Day.

We recognize that this may be an inconvenience for some families, but the safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority.

Pending the water situation, 50 of our 53 campuses have been cleared to open on Thursday as planned. In-person and virtual attendance requirements will resume on Thursday and parents are asked to send their students with bottled or room temperature boiled water. The following campuses sustained damage that prevents us from welcoming students in-person and have planned alternate educational plans as follows:

Skipcha Elementary:

Employees: School Nutrition staff should report tomorrow, other staff should remain home.

Students: All Virtual Learning, additional information will come from your campus.

Audie Murphy Middle School:

Employees: School Nutrition staff should report tomorrow, other staff should remain home.

Students: Remote Learning Day**

Palo Alto Middle School:

Employees: School Nutrition staff should report tomorrow, other staff should remain home.

Students: Remote Learning Day**

** Employees: Additional information will be coming from your campus Principal. Parents: If your student does not have a device or internet, they can come to the campus to engage in learning beginning Thursday as they do for normal Remote Learning days. Transportation will be provided for eligible riders.

Any district employee (Central Office, Technology Services, Campus AP, Nurse, Librarians, CIS, Facilitators, Counselors, Facilities, KLSS, JPLC, etc.) that reported to work today, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 is expected to return to work tomorrow, unless they are otherwise told not to by their direct supervisor. School Nutrition, transportation office staff and mechanics will report tomorrow, February 24, 2021.

Teachers, unless otherwise told by their principal, are expected to return tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, to prepare for the return of students on Thursday. Depending on your campus’ needs, you may be asked to only work a half day.

Campus hourly staff (secretaries, instructional aids, media aids), bus monitors, bus drivers and crossing guards should remain home tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. All employees will still be paid during this time.

We remain committed to the recovery of not only our campuses but the community. The response to our Grab & Go meals program validated our families are still recovering. With over 3,000 meals served in the first day, we have added two additional feeding sites (see full list below) and all of them will remain open through Wednesday.We know this is a stressful time for our community, especially our families and staff who experienced extended outages of power and water. We understand basic needs must be met before any learning can take place. Grab-and-Go meals will continue to be available for students and adults, free of charge. Please remember these meals must be heated before you eat them. The following is a list of location sites. To view a map, please visit: www.killeenisd.org/meals/.

Cedar Valley Elementary School

Early College High School (Fort Hood)

Harker Heights Elementary School

Manor Middle School

Mountain View Elementary School

Palo Alto Middle School

Rancier Middle School

Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School

Smith Middle School

Trimmier Elementary School

West Ward Elementary School

Former HEB building on Gray Street

Former Department of Motor Vehicle building on Priest Drive

Like many of you, we are concerned about the loss of instructional time our students have endured because of this storm and COVID. Our Learning Services Department has been working to identify priority standards to adjust the remaining learning units to provide high quality standard-aligned instruction.

