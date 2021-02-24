Late gains reverse most of an early slide on stock market

NEW YORK (AP) - A late burst of buying erased much of an early slide on Wall Street Tuesday.

The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.1%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%, having clawed back most of an early drop of as much as 3.9%.

Facebook, Disney, Netflix and other communications stocks helped drive the comeback.

Early drops in Big Tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft moderated as the day went on.

Tesla, which joined the S&P 500 at the end of last year, ended down 2.2% after being down as much as 13.4%.

Bond yields held near their highest level in a year.

