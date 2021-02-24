Advertisement

Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say

By KNXV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (KNXV) - An Arizona man was arrested for reporting false information after police say he faked his own kidnapping earlier this month.

The elaborate scheme included a dramatic back-story about loads of cash hidden in the desert, but the most surprising part of the story may be the man’s reason for faking the kidnapping in the first place.

Brandon Soules, 19, was found earlier this month roughed up and helpless, telling police that he was kidnapped.

Soules explained that he was kidnapped over a large amount of money that his father hid somewhere around town.

“He informed us that he was hit in the head and stuffed in a car in front of his home ... but when we located video surveillance in front of his home, we were able to see no such thing,” said Cmdr. Mark Tercero with Coolidge Police Department.

When he was later brought in for questioning, police said he admitted that he fabricated the story because he did not want to go to work.

“Our community is still safe and there are not two masked men running about kidnapping people,” Tercero said.

On top of the fear, it was also a waste of resources.

According to the New York Times, Soules did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heat from the flames was so intense some nearby homes were evacuated.
Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Clint Lewis (left), a popular sacker at the H-E-B store on South Valley Mills Drive in Waco,...
Clint’s back and his local H-E-B customers and coworkers are delighted
Santiago Espinal-Orduna.
Texas man charged after battered infant flown to Fort Worth hospital
A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed

Latest News

This May 22, 2020, file photo shows the Federal Reserve building in Washington. A Federal...
‘Operational error’ causes Fed payment system to crash
The health district is due to receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to...
Health district to expand vaccine distribution to three local hospitals
Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as...
Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain
A German customs office described the find in the Hamburg port as the biggest quantity of...
Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; 2nd seized in Belgium
A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a local...
Police: Suspect in deadly shooting at local hookah lounge in custody