Mexia and surrounding areas continued to be impacted by water woes, Nonprofit Organization provides resources

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Mexia is one of the communities that continues to see the impact of that winter storm.

The city is under a boil advisory and many surrounding the town are still without water altogether.

People lined up on E Hunt Street in Mexia needing food and water.

Mexia Area Nutrition, Needs and Homeless Advocates or MANNHA is handing out resources in Mexia, Wortham, and Coolidge, two communities still without water.

“Tomorrow will be a week (without water) and it’s been challenging to have enough for just me and my family as well as all of our animals and livestock,” Eric Samford of Wortham said.

“You feel other people’s frustrations because you are frustrated,” Pellie Goolsby, Mayor of Wortham, said. “We are all without drinking water and it makes it hard to take a bath and take care of everything at home. Cooking, cleaning, everything takes longer.”

MANNHA providing much-needed relief.

“The outlying areas are not so fortunate,” Mitzi Eves, President of MANNHA, said.

“It’s very heartwarming and very heartbreaking at the same time to help these people.”

The group will be posting on their Facebook page every day for people who need food and water. They will tell you when and where you can find them.

MANNHA will continue to provide resources throughout the community long after the effects of the storm are gone.

If you would like to donate monetarily or donate boxes, bags, tape, or any resources, Eves says they are always in need.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.