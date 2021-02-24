Advertisement

Mexia and surrounding areas continued to be impacted by water woes, Nonprofit Organization provides resources

MANNHA handing out food in Mexia
MANNHA handing out food in Mexia(KWTX)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Mexia is one of the communities that continues to see the impact of that winter storm.

The city is under a boil advisory and many surrounding the town are still without water altogether.

People lined up on E Hunt Street in Mexia needing food and water.

Mexia Area Nutrition, Needs and Homeless Advocates or MANNHA is handing out resources in Mexia, Wortham, and Coolidge, two communities still without water.

“Tomorrow will be a week (without water) and it’s been challenging to have enough for just me and my family as well as all of our animals and livestock,” Eric Samford of Wortham said.

“You feel other people’s frustrations because you are frustrated,” Pellie Goolsby, Mayor of Wortham, said. “We are all without drinking water and it makes it hard to take a bath and take care of everything at home. Cooking, cleaning, everything takes longer.”

MANNHA providing much-needed relief.

“The outlying areas are not so fortunate,” Mitzi Eves, President of MANNHA, said.

“It’s very heartwarming and very heartbreaking at the same time to help these people.”

The group will be posting on their Facebook page every day for people who need food and water. They will tell you when and where you can find them.

MANNHA will continue to provide resources throughout the community long after the effects of the storm are gone.

If you would like to donate monetarily or donate boxes, bags, tape, or any resources, Eves says they are always in need.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The gas station was robbed at around 7 a.m. Monday.
SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, 3 arrested, later released
The heat from the flames was so intense some nearby homes were evacuated.
Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing
Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a Central Texas woman who was using a...
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected after area woman found dead in home
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Federal judge releases Central Texas man charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

State lawmakers are meeting this week in Austin to look into last week's power outages.
What state lawmakers could do to help those with high utility bills
The Central Texas COVID-19 death toll was approaching 1,400 Tuesday, but the number of new...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll nears 1,400, number of new cases continues to drop
Santiago Espinal-Orduna.
Texas man charged after battered infant flown to Fort Worth hospital
Clint at H-E-B
Beloved H-E-B sacker back at work after receiving 2nd vaccine dose