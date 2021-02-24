Advertisement

No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated

BAYLOR MEN'S BASKETBALL
BAYLOR MEN'S BASKETBALL(Baylor)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) -Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 18 and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory.

The Bears are 18-0 for the first time in school history. They hadn’t played since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2, then had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

Iowa State jumped out to a quick 15-4 lead and led by as much as 17 in the first half. Tyler Harris had 22 points for the Cyclones. The Bears never led until MaCio Teague made two free throws with 4:26 left for a 66-65 lead.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The gas station was robbed at around 7 a.m. Monday.
SWAT team responds after armed holdup at local gas station, 3 arrested, later released
The heat from the flames was so intense some nearby homes were evacuated.
Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing
Carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a Central Texas woman who was using a...
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected after area woman found dead in home
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Federal judge releases Central Texas man charged in US Capitol riot

Latest News

Bosqueville basketball team
‘Basketball is Basketball’ - Bosqueville is back in the playoffs with their female coach
Belton Basketball Brothers - TJ and Trap Johnson
Brothers become teammates, lead Belton High to the playoffs
Brothers TJ and Trap Johnson help lead Belton to the playoffs
Fairfield beats Whitney
Saturday playoff basketball results