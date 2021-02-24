Advertisement

Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed

A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s home where three children were found unharmed.(Eric Franklin)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man shot his wife to death late Tuesday night and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s home where three children were found uninjured.

Police identified the couple Wednesday as Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, 34, and Archie Andrew Mitchell, 40.

Officers responded to the shooting just before midnight Tuesday in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the female victim and the male were involved in a domestic disturbance when the male produced a handgun and shot his wife,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Wednesday.’'

“The male was in the garage when officers arrived and then shot himself, taking his life.  There were three children in the residence and were unharmed.”

Shepard and Mitchell both died at the scene.

Autopsies were ordered.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heat from the flames was so intense some nearby homes were evacuated.
Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Clint Lewis (left), a popular sacker at the H-E-B store on South Valley Mills Drive in Waco,...
Clint’s back and his local H-E-B customers and coworkers are delighted
Santiago Espinal-Orduna.
Texas man charged after battered infant flown to Fort Worth hospital
Trees on power lines contributed to some of the thousands of outages in the region. (File)
ERCOT board members who live outside of Texas resign

Latest News

Jesse Labeur, 41, was last seen Monday.
Police search for missing Central Texas man
The Cameron Volunteer Fire Department said as of this morning, the main fire caused by the...
Clean up continues after fiery explosion outside Cameron
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the...
Central Texas woman disappears; 2nd missing person reported this week
The shooting sent a woman to a local hospital. (File)
Shooting sends woman to local hospital