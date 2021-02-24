Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man shot his wife to death late Tuesday night and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s home where three children were found uninjured.

Police identified the couple Wednesday as Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, 34, and Archie Andrew Mitchell, 40.

Officers responded to the shooting just before midnight Tuesday in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the female victim and the male were involved in a domestic disturbance when the male produced a handgun and shot his wife,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Wednesday.’'

“The male was in the garage when officers arrived and then shot himself, taking his life. There were three children in the residence and were unharmed.”

Shepard and Mitchell both died at the scene.

Autopsies were ordered.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.