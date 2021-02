TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were searching Wednesday for a missing Temple man.

Jesse Labeur, 41, was last seen Monday in the 1600 block of Hillside Drive, police said.

He drives a silver 2012 BMW 535i with Texas license NDZ8889.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

