Police searching for second missing person in one week

Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the...
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the second missing person this week in Killeen.(KPD)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the second missing person this week in Killeen.

Swirynsky was reported missing on February 21, 2021 by family members and they last heard from her on or about February 1, 2021.

Anyone who may have information on Samantha’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

