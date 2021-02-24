Police searching for second missing person in one week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the second missing person this week in Killeen.

Swirynsky was reported missing on February 21, 2021 by family members and they last heard from her on or about February 1, 2021.

Anyone who may have information on Samantha’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.