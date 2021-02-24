Advertisement

Police: Suspect in deadly shooting at local hookah lounge in custody

A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a local...
A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a local hookah lounge. (File)(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Wednesday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting at a Killeen hookah lounge.

Police did not release the suspect’s name.

The arrest stems from a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Crew Hookah Lounge at 4400 Watercrest Rd. in Killeen.

Officers found Anthony Newton, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, police said.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died about 90 minutes later.

