Shooting near local mall leaves one man injured

Officers have a suspect, but no arrests have been made, police said.
By Matt Zdun
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – One man was injured early Wednesday afternoon in a shooting just north of the Killeen Mall.

Officers responded at around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Lohse Road and Becker Drive where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

