Shooting sends woman to local hospital

The shooting sent a woman to a local hospital. (File)(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:20 Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of East French Avenue, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White.

At this time, no suspects have been identified, and police are investigating.

