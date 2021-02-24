Shooting sends woman to local hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:20 Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of East French Avenue, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White.

At this time, no suspects have been identified, and police are investigating.

