Troops were famished during the freeze; local restaurant got them fed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – When members of the Texas National Guard’s Waco-based 124th Cavalry Regiment ran low on food while on duty during the historic freeze last week, the owners of a local restaurant made sure they were fed, even while contending with flooding from burst pipes.

The troops were called up to assist authorities during the epic storm, but they lost power for two days and along with it much of their food supply.

While they had some MRE’s on hand, they were running low.

The wife of Staff Sgt. Justin Jimenez took to social media asking for help.

“My wife had put something out on the Waco Moms in the Know Facebook group and said, ‘hey these guys are out here, they’re working now for more than 24 hours and they need food,’” Jimenez told KWTX.

Cathy Restivo, who owns Waco’s Salty Dog restaurant and the Blue Dog Wine and Martini Bar, along with her partner Randy Crook, saw the post.

Jimenez also works for Cathy on the civilian side at another area business.

Cathy immediately responded, saying that Salty Dog would be happy to provide the food.

Then she and Randy loaded up hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, greens, baked beans and the restaurant’s signature “salty balls.”

The delivery was a welcomed sight for the tired and hungry soldiers but it’s what they learned after the delivery that left them in awe.

Just hours before, Cathy and Randy had gone to check on their businesses only to find the Blue Dog filled with several inches of water, which was pouring from the ceiling after two pipes burst.

Jimenez said the kind couple never made mention of their own hardships when they delivered the food.

“I didn’t know about that until after they delivered our food, so that was such a nice gesture,” Jimenez said.

“With all the hassle they had with the flood, it just made the food that much more enjoyable that someone would do that and go out of their way in that regard.”

When KWTX contacted Cathy about the delivery, she insisted the story not be about their donation, but rather why they did it.

The soldiers had spent hours in freezing temperatures on a mission assisting the Department of Public Safety in pulling wrecked or stranded vehicles out of the ice and snow along Interstate 35.

They also made sure emergency vehicles got where they needed to go and transported employees to and from a local juvenile facility.

“During the ice storm, my unit was activated for the winter mission so…we were up and down I-35 pulling out vehicles, ambulances, 18 -wheelers and towing them out,” Jimenez said.

And when they weren’t out in the cold, they hunkered down at the National Guard armory at the intersection of New Road and Cobbs Drive.

“At the time, we were out of power along with the rest of the area by Cobbs. We were low on food sources, too.”

Cathy said it was the work of the unit that motivated them to help.

“They are incredible and all they do that no one ever hears about,” Cathy said.

“I’m proud to be a Texan.”

Cathy and Randy also want to thank Shelton Plumbing and Specialty Restoration for helping them clean up as quickly as possible.

Salty Dog is open for business and Blue Dog hopes to have repairs completed and be back open in the next 10 days.

The unit remains active as part of the winter mission, but have now moved from interstate work to supply distribution.

They want to say thank you to everyone who has helped them out.

“It was just a heartwarming experience,” Justin said.

“Thank you.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.