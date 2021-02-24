UPDATE: One local teenager dead, second teen in jail after early-morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One Central Texas teenager is dead and a second was jailed Wednesday after an early-morning shooting in Temple.

Claire Hernandez, 19, died at Scott & White Medical Center after the shooting at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East French Avenue.

Officers arrested Christopher DeLeon, 18, of Temple.

He was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

