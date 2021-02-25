Advertisement

10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 2.27.21-2.28.21

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Get a taste of Topgolf before they open their local location in Waco. This weekend you can hit golf balls onto McLane Stadium’s turf. TopGolf Live has tee-times all weekend long. You don’t have to play to go either, they have spectator tickets available too! More information can be found at topgolflive.com

Wanting to get outside and enjoy our Texas weather? On Sunday you can bike around the city of Holland for the Holland Grand Prix. There are different distances and trails to ride so make sure to pick your path before going.

Or partake in the 42nd Annual Cross Country Trail Run in the rolling hills of Waco’s Cameron Park starting at 9am on Saturday. The race starts and finishes at the Redwood Shelter.

Catch some fun this weekend! Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation would like to invite you the annual Fishing in the Park event on Saturday. It’s free to fish with a 5 fish limit.

Give back this weekend by donating blood at the Nolanville Blood Drive Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Central Bell & Fire Rescue station.

Looking for a fun night out with friends or a unique date night? Join Tap Tap Art School in Harker Heights on Sunday afternoon a create a Snowvid chiminea! We survived Snowvid now let’s have some fun!

The ultimate daddy-daughter date is this Saturday. Braids. Brunch. Brews. Starts at 10 am at Waco Social Space, with brunch followed by a hands-on training for styling your daughter’s hair.

This year’s county rodeo may have been cancelled but the Freedom Country Dealership in Killeen is hosting a Mini Rodeo on Saturday! From 12 – 3 enjoy pony rides, games, petting zoo and more!

Bold Republic Brewing Company in Belton will be boiling crawfish this Saturday for their first Boil of the Season! You can get your crawfish for dine-in or take-out from 1-4pm or until the sell out.

Don’t miss the nation’s top batch of metal-munching monster trucks at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Nationals Saturday at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

