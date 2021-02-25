Advertisement

3 adults slain in Arkansas home; abducted baby found safe

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted...
Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a Huntsville, Arkansas, home. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.(Source: Washington County Detention Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas. The child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect has been arrested.

Arkansas State Police say sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies at the home near Huntsville, in Madison County, on Tuesday evening. In a news release, the victims were identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Authorities deduced that the infant, less than 1 year, was missing and state troopers started searching for two vehicles that were seen at the home earlier in the day. They pulled over one of the vehicles, a van, about 200 miles from Huntsville.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, who was armed with a rifle, was arrested during the traffic stop. He is being held at a detention center while the homicide investigation continues, according to the news release. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old woman, was questioned by police and released.

The abducted infant was found unharmed in the van and has been placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed
The heat from the flames was so intense some nearby homes were evacuated.
Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
The shooting sent a woman to a local hospital. (File)
One local teenager dead, second teen in jail after early-morning shooting
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the...
Central Texas woman disappears; 2nd missing person reported this week

Latest News

As the spread of COVID-19 slows in Central Texas, area health officials are looking to...
As COVID-19 ebbs in Central Texas, officials look to accelerate pace of vaccinations
Australian Facebook users cannot share Australian or international news. International users...
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
USPS unveils plans to sort out its shortcomings
USPS unveils plans to sort out its shortcomings