CSPD: Standoff scene “very dangerous” after suspect fires at police

Wellborn Road remains closed as police ask nearby residents to shelter in place
Officers stand in a parking lot near the Southgate Village apartment complex after a suspect...
Officers stand in a parking lot near the Southgate Village apartment complex after a suspect shot at a College Station police officer then ran into an apartment.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they know the person who shot at an officer Thursday morning then barricaded himself inside an apartment.

CSPD said a civil disturbance call came in around 9:45 a.m. An officer responded to the apartment complex at 134 Luther Street and made contact with a male and female. Officers said the male became agitated, pulled a gun and started shooting at the officer. Authorities said the man then ran into a stranger’s apartment.

As of 11:30 a.m., officers are in contact with the man inside the apartment. They are working to find out if anyone else is inside the apartment with him. Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said authorities know who the man is and said he has an “extensive criminal history.” Lopez also said the man has an active warrant for a parole violation.

Lopez wanted to stress just how dangerous this man is and people should avoid the area. Officers said that shots have been fired intermittently through the morning. No injuries have been reported so far.

There are multiple agencies responding to the scene. College Station police said the scene is secure but still active. SWAT members and crisis negotiators are on scene and communicating with the man inside the apartment. College Station fire and paramedic crews are also assisting. CSFD said they have 17 personnel on scene, including SWAT paramedics.

CSPD said that if you can see the Southgate Village apartment complex from your home, you should leave or shelter in place. Lopez said sheltering in place means locking your doors, staying inside, and putting as many barriers between you and the outside.

Residents of the Southgate Village apartment complex were evacuated to the Lincoln Center.

College Station police said the shooting started before 10:00 a.m. Wellborn Road between Holleman Drive and George Bush Drive is currently closed. They ask that everyone avoid the area.

CSPD is ordering all residents near 134 Luther in College Station to shelter in place after reports of shots fired.(kbtx)

