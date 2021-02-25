Advertisement

Friends and family decided to tailgate on Central Texas mom’s delivery date

Family and friends tailgated outside the hospital where Devin Morris, accompanied by husband gate, gave birth to Hallee Belle Morris just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.(Courtesy photos)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When Devin Morris of Hubbard gave birth to Hallee Belle Morris at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, only her husband Gage was allowed to be with her because of the hospital’s COVID-19 restrictions.

But just outside the window of Devin’s room, on a grassy area by the hospital’s entrance, about 15 friends and family members spent the day tailgating in anticipation of Halle Belle’s arrival.

Halle Belle’s great aunt, Leann Fortenberry, was part of the party.

“In a time when everything special seems to be put on hold due to COVID, we were not going to let anything mess up the special arrival of a precious baby, especially the couple’s first child.  "

The couple’s friends and Halle Belle’s soon-to-be aunts and uncles, grandmothers, cousins, great aunts and great grandmothers brought lawn chairs and food as well as some signs bearing encouraging messages for the mother to be.

One simply read “PUSH!”

Another said, “Just say YES to the drugs!” and another read “Oh Baby, you got this!”

“In times like these, you have to be creative, and this baby deserved a big welcome to the world!” Leeann said with a smile.

Gage texted the group as soon as Halle Belle was born.

“Daddy texted immediately in a group message so we’d all learn at the same time,” Leeann said.

“We were screaming.”

After getting the message just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, family members decided to stay put for another two hours just to make sure Devin’s recovery went smoothly.

It did, and the tailgaters got their first look at the 6-pound 8 once bundle of joy through pictures and Facetime.

They hope to be able to see her in person sometime Friday.

