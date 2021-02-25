Advertisement

No. 7 Baylor women beat Oklahoma St 70-51 for 10th win in row

Baylor defeats Oklahoma State
Baylor defeats Oklahoma State(Baylor)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
WACO, Texas (AP) - NaLyssa Smith scored 20 points, DiJonai Carrington had a double-double and the No. 7 Baylor women won their 10th game in a row.

The 70-51 win over Oklahoma State moved the 18-2 Lady Bears closer to their 11th Big 12 regular-season title in a row.

Baylor took control by scoring the last 17 points before halftime.

Baylor can clinch at least a share of the Big 12 title with a home win Saturday. Natasha Mack had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Oklahoma State, which had won nine of 10. 

