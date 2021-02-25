Police team up with 2 local laundromats to treat residents to a free wash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department teamed up with two local laundromats this week to offer free laundry services to hundreds of residents without water because of leaks or other issues in their homes after the historic freeze.

Tuesday police partnered with the Coin Laundry at 1601 East Adams Ave. and on Wednesday they opened WaveMax at 10 Olaf Dr. to residents for free.

The department also supplied detergent and dryer sheets to those coming in to wash their clothes.

“Sometimes we don’t always know what the need is until people reach out,” Temple police Chief Shawn Reynolds said Wednesday.

“A lot of people said that they are still without water and still haven’t been able to wash clothes and the laundry is piling up,” city spokesman Cody Weems said.

“The response has been great, we had hundreds turn out.”

