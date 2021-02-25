Restaurant Report Card for February 25, 2021

(KWTX) - Common Grounds at 1311 South 5th St. in Waco got a 94 on a recent inspection.

There was no handwashing soap for the staff to wash their hands properly and the workers were not wearing hair restraints.

Taqueria Mexico #2 at 1915 East Veteran’s Memorial Blvd. in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted, the food warmer needed to be cleaned or repaired or replaced.

Apparently, it was “very rusty.”

The walk-in freezer and kitchen area needed cleaning.

The inspector found excessive food particles.

And there was mold on the ice machine. Veronica’s Restaurant at 1618 Franklin Ave. in Waco got a 97 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the ice scoops needed to be stored on a clean surface and found broken plates that needed to be replaced.

Ava’s Caribbean Restaurant at 2901 West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen is this week’s Clean Plate Award winner.

It has whatever you want M’on—home-style oxtail, curry goat, brown stew chicken, yellow rice, cabbage, rice and peas and Jamaican beef patties.

Check it out.

