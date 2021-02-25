Advertisement

Reward for information increased in 20-year-old unsolved murder of Texas rancher

James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was found dead in his ranch house nearly two decades ago.
James Charles "Jimmy" Schuessler was found dead in his ranch house nearly two decades ago.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The reward for information was increased to $6,000 Thursday in hopes for stirring up new leads in the unsolved murder of a Texas rancher found bludgeoned to death nearly 20 years ago in his rural home, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler was found dead in his ranch house in Mason County on Oct. 14, 2001.

Investigators determined an unknown attacker had beaten him to death.

The married father of two was last seen on the night before his body was found.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Only tips provided by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS are eligible for rewards.

Tips may also be submitted through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by calling the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3242.

