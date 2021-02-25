Showers Expected with a Few Storms Overnight

Showers increase in coverage heading into the overnight hours and into Friday morning. For us, we will see a few waves of rain with mainly light to moderate showers but we can’t rule out an isolated stronger storm or two late tonight. The main timeframe would when many of us are asleep, around 12a to 5a on Friday morning. We have a marginal risk (level one) of seeing these stronger storms tonight. Level one is the lowest of five risk levels with our severe weather outlooks. Most precipitation tonight will remain below severe-limits. However, some stronger storms may briefly produce hail up to the size of quarters. It stays cloudy and chilly tonight too with lows dipping into the mid 40s.

A few strong storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning near and north of Highway 84 and may contain some large hail. (KWTX, NOAA)

Friday morning we will likely still have a few showers around but we should trend a bit drier for the afternoon, as the rain clears from west to east. It will be a touch warmer with highs around 60 degrees for the afternoon. The afternoon is expected to be drier but not overall sunny -- we keep the clouds in place and they stick around through the weekend too.

Over the weekend, a warm front moves from south to the north across our area and temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will rebound to the 70s prior to another cold front by Sunday night. Rain chances stick around over the weekend - not expecting it to be a washout, but there will be scattered showers around Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon brings a better chance for rain and another chance for some thunderstorms to move back in along a cold front.

We feel the affects of the front come Monday, as highs only make it into the 50s once again. Rain chances will linger for the first few days of next week too.

