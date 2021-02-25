Advertisement

Showers Expected with a Few Storms Overnight

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers increase in coverage heading into the overnight hours and into Friday morning. For us, we will see a few waves of rain with mainly light to moderate showers but we can’t rule out an isolated stronger storm or two late tonight. The main timeframe would when many of us are asleep, around 12a to 5a on Friday morning. We have a marginal risk (level one) of seeing these stronger storms tonight. Level one is the lowest of five risk levels with our severe weather outlooks. Most precipitation tonight will remain below severe-limits. However, some stronger storms may briefly produce hail up to the size of quarters. It stays cloudy and chilly tonight too with lows dipping into the mid 40s.

A few strong storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning near and north of Highway...
A few strong storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning near and north of Highway 84 and may contain some large hail.(KWTX, NOAA)

Friday morning we will likely still have a few showers around but we should trend a bit drier for the afternoon, as the rain clears from west to east. It will be a touch warmer with highs around 60 degrees for the afternoon. The afternoon is expected to be drier but not overall sunny -- we keep the clouds in place and they stick around through the weekend too.

Over the weekend, a warm front moves from south to the north across our area and temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will rebound to the 70s prior to another cold front by Sunday night. Rain chances stick around over the weekend - not expecting it to be a washout, but there will be scattered showers around Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon brings a better chance for rain and another chance for some thunderstorms to move back in along a cold front.

We feel the affects of the front come Monday, as highs only make it into the 50s once again. Rain chances will linger for the first few days of next week too.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed
The shooting sent a woman to a local hospital. (File)
One local teenager dead, second teen in jail after early-morning shooting
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the...
Central Texas woman disappears; 2nd missing person reported this week
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Officers have a suspect, but no arrests have been made, police said.
Shooting near local mall leaves one man injured

Latest News

fastcast mclane stadium night
Camille's Thursday Fastcast
The number of monarch butterflies that showed up at their winter resting grounds in central...
Monarch butterflies down 26% in Mexico wintering grounds
FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known...
Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near...
Southern exposure: Cold wreaks havoc on aging waterworks