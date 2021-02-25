Small area town recovers from the storm with a little help from some friends

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The small town of Holland, one of the hardest hit by last week’s winter storm but now the town is in recovery mode with neighbors helping each other to remove fallen trees and fix damaged roofs.

At some point last week 80% of Holland was without power.

The city says power and water has been fully restored, but some residents are still seeing outages because of damage to their homes.

“I’m going to guess we have about 25 homes here that are without power or water or both,” said the city’s police chief, Shawn Newsom.

The city is still under a boil order.

Some residents have reported their water being yellow or brown.

While power and water have mostly come back on, access to food continues to be an issue for some residents.

The Dollar General store in town lost power during the storm and had to dispose of frozen foods.

Additionally, dangerous road conditions made it difficult for the operators to replenish stocks.

The Dollar General is the closest thing to a grocery store in Holland.

Wednesday much of Holland seemed like a construction site with chainsaws and power tools whirring at every corner as neighbors helped each other clear out the damage from the storm.

A husband-and-wife duo from Iowa joined in to help after driving thousands of miles with food, water, sanitary supplies and plumbing supplies for the residents.

We’re from a small town in Iowa so we know what it’s like to be forgotten sometimes and we want to make sure some of these small towns don’t get forgotten about, " said Dylan Shumacher, the owner of Shumacher Construction in Iowa.

City officials said they are sorting through the donated items and will announce a distribution event in the coming days.

The city has also issued a disaster declaration in hopes of getting federal funding to aid recovery efforts.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.