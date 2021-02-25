Soggy string of days through early next week

Meteorological spring starts on Monday (which is the middle three months between meteorological winter and summer) and we’re expecting an early taste of spring-like weather as we’ll have multiple opportunities for rain leading into early next week. Most of the day today should be dry, but rain chances are expected to greatly increase late this afternoon and especially during the night tonight. We’re starting out the day with mostly cloudy skies, maybe some isolated drizzle, and cooler temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. By the afternoon, we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies with highs mostly in the mid-to-upper 50s. It could be a bit warmer in the low 60s east of I-35, but temperatures across the board will be much cooler than yesterday. We have the opportunity for some morning drizzle but rain chances won’t really increase until the middle of the afternoon. Starting around 2 PM or 3 PM, we’re expecting some scattered rain to start to form with potentially even a few rumbles of thunder too. Scattered late-afternoon will continue to increase in coverage this evening and into the overnight hours. Rain could be steady at times but it’ll only be on an isolated basis that we could have steady rain or thunderstorms. If thunderstorms get going this evening, they could contain up to quarter-size hail, however the best potential for strong storms will be in North Texas and East Texas.

The overnight rain comes to a close Friday morning and we should be dry for the remainder of the day as highs climb close to 60°. Precipitation should stay away Friday night and Saturday morning, but around midday and into the afternoon as a warm front lifts into the area, we’re expecting some scattered rain to form. Saturday’s rain chances are near 40% and the best potential for rain should only be during the afternoon. Highs behind Saturday’s front should reach the low-to-mid 70s and then reach the low-to-mid 70s again Sunday. Our next front arrives Sunday and will slowly creep into the area giving us a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Although the colder air behind Sunday’s front reaches us Sunday night, enough energy is expected to hang around Sunday night and Monday to keep rain chances near 60% Monday. We’ll finally see an end to the rain early Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.