Suspect indicted in 2019 murder of woman found dead in room at local hotel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County grand jurors returned a murder indictment Wednesday against a suspect linked to the 2019 death of a 32-year-old woman whose body was found in a room at a hotel in Killeen.

Cory Latrell Grafton, 20, a Fort Hood soldier, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his arrest in November 2020.

The indictment stems from the murder of Chelsea Cheatham, whom police found dead in June 2019 in a room at the Days Inn Hotel in Killeen.

On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An autopsy later determined she was the victim of a homicide. (Law enforcement photo) (KWTX)

Grafton was identified as a suspect through the state Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program and advanced DNA analysis.

