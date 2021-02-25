Advertisement

Suspect indicted in 2019 murder of woman found dead in room at local hotel

Cory Latrell Grafton, 20, a Fort Hood soldier, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his arrest.
Cory Latrell Grafton, 20, a Fort Hood soldier, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his arrest.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County grand jurors returned a murder indictment Wednesday against a suspect linked to the 2019 death of a 32-year-old woman whose body was found in a room at a hotel in Killeen.

Cory Latrell Grafton, 20, a Fort Hood soldier, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his arrest in November 2020.

The indictment stems from the murder of Chelsea Cheatham, whom police found dead in June 2019 in a room at the Days Inn Hotel in Killeen.

On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An...
On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An autopsy later determined she was the victim of a homicide. (Law enforcement photo)(KWTX)

Grafton was identified as a suspect through the state Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program and advanced DNA analysis.

