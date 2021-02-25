Suspect indicted in 2019 murder of woman found dead in room at local hotel
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County grand jurors returned a murder indictment Wednesday against a suspect linked to the 2019 death of a 32-year-old woman whose body was found in a room at a hotel in Killeen.
Cory Latrell Grafton, 20, a Fort Hood soldier, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond since his arrest in November 2020.
The indictment stems from the murder of Chelsea Cheatham, whom police found dead in June 2019 in a room at the Days Inn Hotel in Killeen.
Grafton was identified as a suspect through the state Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program and advanced DNA analysis.
