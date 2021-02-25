Advertisement

Victoria’s Secrets to close dozens more stores

The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.
The move to close stores comes after L Brands' plan to spin off Vitoria's Secret fell through.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Up to 50 Victoria’s Secret store locations will close this year in the U.S. and Canada, according to the retailer’s parent company L Brands, Inc.

The move is not nearly as severe as the 241 stores the lingerie retailer closed in 2020.

It comes after L Brands’ plan to spin off Victoria’s Secret fell through. The company still wants to offload the retailer in a matter of months.

It’s investing instead in the company’s stronger brand, Bath and Body Works, which will see about 50 new stores open. That will only net the retailer a few new stores, as it plans to close up to 40 locations in malls.

The new stores are almost entirely at off-mall locations, signaling retailers’ continuing lack of faith in the enclosed mall model.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed
The shooting sent a woman to a local hospital. (File)
One local teenager dead, second teen in jail after early-morning shooting
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the...
Central Texas woman disappears; 2nd missing person reported this week
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Officers have a suspect, but no arrests have been made, police said.
Shooting near local mall leaves one man injured

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched a new tool that lets you search for...
CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers
Sanders' push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
A financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a...
Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis