‘We lost everything,’ resident says after apartment fire that displaced 8 families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some residents are having a tough time bouncing back after an apartment complex fire that displaced eight local families Friday morning in Waco.

Eight families were displaced by the fire that ripped through the Richland Springs Apartments at 344 Richland Dr.

Fire ripped through the Richland Springs Apartments in Waco.

“My apartment is 100% damaged,” Eva Hernandez said.

Very little was salvageable.

What wasn’t consumed by the fire was damaged by smoke, and water.

“We lost everything,” Hernandez said.

“This building, 320, we lost everything.”

“All of my furniture, all of my clothing has been ruined, and now the place has been deemed unlivable,” resident Roy Rodriguez said.

Some of the families say they have nowhere to go, which is made worse by the recent winter storm

“It was just at the worst possible time that this could happen because a lot of the rental properties have all had damages as well as other homes,” Rodriquez said.

Many need help.

“I had to speak to someone above the management team here and that lady has been pretty helpful,” Rodriguez said.

“They have done a few things monetary wise for us.”

But the families are in need of so much more asking for new apartment recommendations, clothes, anything people can spare.

“We need everything,” Hernandez said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

