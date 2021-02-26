Area plumbers swamped with calls, bogged down by shortage of parts

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Plumbers across Central Texas say they have been inundated with calls since last week’s storms, but they are having a hard time finding the parts they need.

“Finding the parts is the hardest thing right now,” said Joshua Blassingame, the responsible master plumber at Blassingame Plumbing in Killeen.

He said that plumbers and DIY-minded homeowners have been competing for the same parts at hardware stores.

“Even my plumbing suppliers have not got the parts,” he told KWTX.

That has forced him to order from suppliers in Austin or outside the state.

“It’s just ridiculous,” Blassingame said.

The shortage of parts further complicates a tough situation playing out across Texas in which there are many more calls than plumbers can handle.

“It’s triage ... Stop the bleeding and at least get them some water on,” Blassingame said.

“If you have a hot water leak and a cold water leak, I’m going to get your cold water on first, and then we’ll come back and figure out the hot because I have to get on to the next job,” he said.

Even before last week’s extreme weather, Texas did not have enough plumbers, Blassingame said.

“For some reason, there’s this stigma about the trades,” he said.

“Everybody thinks they need to go to college — get a white collar job,” he added.

Meanwhile, the future of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners, the group responsible for licensing the state’s nearly 60,000 plumbers, remains uncertain.

Last legislative session, that agency was scheduled to be abolished because state officials deemed it unfit to carry out its licensing responsibilities.

Gov. Greg Abbott extended the life of the agency in 2019 using an executive order.

However, it is again scheduled to be abolished this year unless lawmakers act.

They have already filed House Bill 636, which attempts to correct some of the agency’s inefficiencies.

