‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in stabbing death of Central Texas teenager

Raymond Salazar, 19, who has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on both hands, is wanted for capital murder and deadly conduct, police said.(Round Rock Police Dept. photos)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 19-year-old suspect in the stabbing death of a teenager in September in Round Rock.

Raymond Salazar, 19, who has tattoos on both sides of his neck and on both hands, is wanted for capital murder and deadly conduct, police said.

“He is believed to be armed and dangerous,” police said.

Police have been searching for Salazar since Oct. 9, 2020 in connection with the Sept. 25, 2020 stabbing death of Adam Hilzer, 17.

Officers found the teenager with a stab wound at around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 25 on Rawhide Loop in Round Rock.

He later died at a hospital.

Anyone who spots Salazar should call 911 immediately, police said.

