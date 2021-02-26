Blue Bell Cookie Cone returns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Blue Bell treat, the Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream debuts in stores this week.

The Texas ice cream company has put a new twist on a popular frozen snack you may remember from school.

The flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce.

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell.

“Imagine our Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton.” Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Blue Bell introduced the Cookie Cone in 1997, and it was mostly sold in school cafeterias. The product has not been available since 2015. “We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school,” Robertson added.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is a new twist on an old favorite, they know the Cookie Cone fans will enjoy.

If they chocolate isn’t your forte, a couple of two pint-sized flavors are back for a limited time, Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

