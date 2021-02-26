Advertisement

Blue Bell Cookie Cone returns

A new Blue Bell treat, the Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream debuts in stores this week.
A new Blue Bell treat, the Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream debuts in stores this week.(Blue Bell)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new Blue Bell treat, the Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream debuts in stores this week.

The Texas ice cream company has put a new twist on a popular frozen snack you may remember from school.

The flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce.

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell.

“Imagine our Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton.” Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. Blue Bell introduced the Cookie Cone in 1997, and it was mostly sold in school cafeterias. The product has not been available since 2015. “We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school,” Robertson added.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is a new twist on an old favorite, they know the Cookie Cone fans will enjoy.

If they chocolate isn’t your forte, a couple of two pint-sized flavors are back for a limited time, Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Killeen man shot his wife to death and then shot himself as officers arrived at the couple’s...
Police: Central Texas man killed his wife, then himself; 3 children in the home weren’t harmed
The shooting sent a woman to a local hospital. (File)
One local teenager dead, second teen in jail after early-morning shooting
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Samantha Maria Swirynsky, the...
Central Texas woman disappears; 2nd missing person reported this week
Innovex ordered the jackets as a Christmas gift for its employees, but CEO Adam Anderson says...
North Face rejects jacket order from Texas oil and gas company
Gov. Greg Abbott met with local leaders in El Paso in August to discuss the coronavirus...
Abbott weighs end to face mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules

Latest News

Everyone from state to local authorities say the voluntary damage assessment survey is used to...
Authorities urge homeowners affected by storm to participate in assessment survey
State lawmakers investigate power outages
Texas ERCOT Hearing
Damage from the epic winter storm that kept Central Texas in a deep freeze for more than 200...
Central Texas storm damage claims should keep insurance adjusters, agents busy
Just recently Lesa Pera and her husband Francisco adopted their third child.
Central Texas family adopts 3, finds love is a gift that keeps on giving