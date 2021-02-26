Central Texas family adopts 3, finds love is a gift that keeps on giving

(KWTX) - Some people call Lesa Pera “the woman in the shoe” because she continues to open her home to children in need.

Just recently she and her husband Francisco adopted their third child, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I wouldn’t change any moment or anything I’ve had to do in my life to be where I am now,” said Lesa, before a virtual adoption ceremony outside her home in Killeen.

“I’m very happy where I am, I love these people.”

These people are her and Francisco’s children. Adopted and biological.

By the way, having another child themselves is something Lesa and Francisco are still cautious about.

“We’re afraid we’ll have another child if we get too close together,” Francisco shared through a laugh, as KWTX camera crews asked them to move closer together for a shot.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services reports the number of people taking the first step towards becoming a foster or adoptive parent in went up by more than a third in Central Texas last year.

Those numbers might surprise some people.

And when it comes to their adopted kiddos, Francisco and Lesa say there is another common misperception.

“Everybody says that we saved her, no she saved us,” Lesa said.

Lesa is talking about their first adopted child, who became a part the family in 2015.

At first they served as a foster family, before taking over fulltime, after the family of origin encountered legal troubles.

“We thought we’d never be able to love a child as much as our own, but that’s a lie,” Lesa noted.

The positive impact of that first adoption led to another one in 20-18 and another at the end of 2020.

Representatives of DFPS said Lesa and Francisco have made a huge difference in the world, by opening their hearts and homes to these children.

The couple only hopes that others will join them.

“There’s so many children out there, without a place to be,” said Lesa, wiping away tears.

“They don’t have a family that doesn’t have a criminal background and we need more people who are maybe retired and can’t have children and they should try this”

Lesa and Francisco say their life is full of ups and downs, like most parents.

But spending time with them, out on their property in Killeen, it’s clear the love they get from adopting these children is overwhelming.

It’s also a love they feel they must give away to keep, but that love is a gift that keeps on giving.

