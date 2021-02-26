Central Texas storm damage claims should keep insurance adjusters, agents busy

(KWTX) - Damage from the epic winter storm that kept Central Texas in a deep freeze for more than 200 hours and some residents in the dark for days should keep insurance adjusters and agents busy dealing with claims for everything from broken pipes to spoiled food.

“I’ve been in Waco my whole life, and I was talking to people who have been here longer than 34 years, and they have never seen anything like this,” Jacob Weatherly at Ross Insurance Agency said.

Insurance agents say while it’s not something typically seen in the region, odds are your insurance covers it.

“This is one of the types of losses that’s most covered on homeowners, renters, and condominium insurance,” Tim O’Neill at State Farm Insurance said.

“Even the repairs to the pipe that split or cracked is covered, and all the resulting water damage is covered, loss of refrigerated products is covered.”

Agents say if you were impacted, make sure your water is turned off, take pictures of any damage and then call for repairs.

“Anything people spend out of pocket, make sure you keep receipts,” Weatherly said.

Weatherly says you should call your insurance company to see if you need to file a claim.

Something to keep in mind is the cost of repairing the damage may not reach your policy deductible.

“Make sure you get a claim number,” Weather said.

“It usually takes 10 to 15 minutes to get the claims process started. Once that’s done, you will have an adjuster reach out within 24 to 48 hours.”

Agents say damage to your home can be covered, the items destroyed inside your home, and if you had to stay in your home if it was inhabitable.

Agents saying you could see that money within a couple of weeks to about a month.

For those who don’t have insurance or your insurance doesn’t cover the full cost, FEMA is offering individual assistance to residents of some counties in the region including Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, and Navarro.

Disaster assistance can include temporary lodging and home repairs, or low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses.

