Classroom Champions: Academy’s Tanner Rambeau

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Academy basketball team has been playing together for as long they can remember.

The team recently won its third straight District Title, thanks in large part to this week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion, Tanner Rambeau, who has found his voice as a leader this season.

Coach James Holt says, “He’s one of the ‘lead by example’ guys, too. He’s always doing the right thing, saying the right thing.”

Tanner does a great job of showing the younger players how to carry themselves on the court and in the classroom.

Tanner explains, “If you don’t get a call you want, stay cool. If you’re not getting along with a teacher, just know when to bite your tongue.”

Tanner has a physical play-style in basketball and he played defensive line for the Academy football team, but his favorite class isn’t what you’d expect from a typical “big man”.

Tanner laughs and says, “Calculus, probably. Just because it is a challenge. It’s fun and satisfying to do calculus problems, and solve them.”

Tanner wants to study engineering in college, so he works just as hard for A’s in the classroom as he does for points on the basketball court.

“I take them both really seriously because I know both of them are necessary to get the end goal,” says Tanner.

Despite being a kind, soft-spoken, role model type, Tanner’s coach says he is as competitive as they come.

Coach Holt says, “I think one of his best things is he wants to win whatever drill we are going for. That competitive mindset fuels him to want to get better, and to be a better teammate, and to be a better player.”

