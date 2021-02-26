COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,400 in Central Texas, more than 42,000 statewide

(KWTX) – Fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Central Texas, but another 14 residents diagnosed with the virus died, increasing the regional death toll to more than 1,400, while the statewide toll rose to more than 42,000.

As many as 1,430 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to DSHS data, the regional death toll Thursday was 1,411 including 341 Bell County residents, 19 fewer than the local count of 360; 30 Bosque County residents; 72 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 42 Freestone County residents; 24 Hamilton County residents; 90 Hill County residents; 27 Lampasas County residents; 36 Leon County residents; 61 Limestone County residents; 431 McLennan County residents, 25 more than the local count of 406; 37 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 117 Navarro County residents; 35 Robertson County residents, and 19 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 305 Thursday to 42,285.

The total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas increased by just 189 Thursday to 72,746.

Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,108 additional confirmed cases, 4,912 of them new, raising the total to 2,269,871.

Of the total 176,762 cases were active Thursday, 2,380,295 patients have recovered, and at least 6,724 were hospitalized, 14 fewer than on Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 92 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 9.5% all hospitalizations and filling about 8% of available beds.

At least 66 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 13% of all hospitalizations and filling about 10% of available beds.

Hospitalization rates in both TSAs have dropped below the level that triggered bar closures, capacity reductions and halted elective surgeries under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Thursday was 12.74%, down from 13.54% Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Almost 4,000 more doses of COVID-vaccine have been administered in Central Texas, according to state data.

More than 80,700 or almost 11% of the residents 16 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and about 39,275 or 5% have received both doses, state data showed.

Data Thursday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 25,232 residents, or about 9% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 13,557 or almost 5% of those 16 and older, have received both doses.

In McLennan County, 25,887 residents, or almost 13% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 11,972, or almost 6% of those 16 and older have received both.

In Bosque County, 12.6% of those 16 and older have received one dose and just more than 8% have received both; in Coryell County just more than 8% have received one and 4% have received both; in Falls County, almost 13% have received one and just more than 5% have received both; in Freestone County almost 7% have received one and 3% have received both; in Hamilton County, 15% have received one and about 9% have received both; in Hill County, about 10% have received one and almost 6% have received both; in Lampasas County, about 9% have received one, and about 3.5% have received both; in Milam County about 11% have received one and just more than 6% have received both; in Mills County, almost 16% have received one and about 8.5% have received both; in Navarro County almost 18% have received one and just more than 4% have received both; in Robertson County, almost 12% have received one and just more than 4% have received both, and in San Saba County, about 4.7% have received one and 1.7% have received both.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled out a new online vaccine finder Thursday.

VaccineFinder, which searches mostly for retail locations that offer vaccinations, showed just a few sites in the area Thursday with vaccine on hand.

The interactive Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine availability map also showed few sites with available doses.

Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday announced an initiative to vaccine homebound seniors across the state.

The state plans to deploy more than 1,100 National Guard troops to assist in vaccinating the seniors as part of the Save Our Seniors Initiative.

DSHS data showed the Bell County Public Health District, was due to receive 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Thursday reported the deaths of a Bell County man in his 50s, a Belton woman in her 90s, a Killeen man in his 40s and a Temple man in his 70s, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 360, according to local data.

State data showed 341 deaths.

The health district also reported an additional 84 cases of the virus, 35 of them, new, raising the county’s total of 20,378.

Of the total, 398 cases were active Thursday and 19,980 patients have recovered.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 20,400 total cases.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed 10 active cases and a total of 315 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed three active cases and a total of 36 since March 2020, 27 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed eight cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,548 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 748 involving students and 800 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Thursday at Temple High School.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Wednesday showed 11 cases across eight campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Thursday reported the deaths of a 64-year-old man, an 86-year-old man, an 87-year-old man, an 86-year-old man, a 90-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, an 82-year-old man, and a 52-year-old woman, increasing the county’s death toll to 406, according to local data.

State data showed 431 deaths.

The health district Thursday reported 70 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 24,966.

Of that number, 379 cases were active Thursday, 24,181 patients have recovered, and 63 were hospitalized, 11 of them on ventilators.

Forty four of the 63 are McLennan County residents.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed another uptick in active cases from 152 on Wednesday to 239 on Thursday, 235 involving students, three involving staff members and one involving a faculty member. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,153 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 238 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty and staff. “As expected after the winter storm, we have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases as we resumed regular testing,” university President Linda Livingstone said in an email to faculty, staff and students Thursday.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed three active cases, two involving students and 342 cumulative cases in the last three weeks, 263 of them involving students and three active cases, two involving students. The college is offering classes in blended-hybrid and online formats during the spring semester.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed two active cases on separate campuses and 260 total cases involving students since Sept. 8, 2020, 279 involving staff and 14 involving those described as “other.”

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed nine cases across six campuses and three at non-campus facilities.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Lorena Middle School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed six cases at Mart Elementary School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard hasn’t been updated since before the storm.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had a total of 6,519 confirmed and 237 probable cases of the virus Thursday, according to DSHS data.

Of the total, 6,141 patients have recovered, and 72 have died.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed eight active cases across four campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed two cases as Gatesville Junior High, one involving a student, one involving a student at Gatesville Intermediate, and one involving a student at Gatesville Elementary.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported 12 cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit; one case involving an inmate and 14 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where one inmate was isolated; 27 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; two cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate and nine involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 90 inmates were restricted and three were isolated, and three cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 109 inmates were restricted and five were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,811 confirmed and 157 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed 1,838 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate and eight involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where one inmate was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and two involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where one inmate was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,060 confirmed and 564 probable cases Thursday.

At least 2,266 patients have recovered and 61 have died, according to state data.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,345 confirmed and 2,130 probable cases of the virus Thursday.

Of the total, 5,283 patients have recovered.

State data showed 117 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,294 confirmed and 299 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,410 patients have recovered and 30 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,031 confirmed and 703 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 1,644 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate and five involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where two inmates were isolated.

Hamilton County had 686 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 674 patients have recovered and 24 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,642 confirmed cases and 650 probable cases Thursday. At least 3,761 patients have recovered and 90 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed four cases, two involving students, at Hillsboro Intermediate and two involving staff at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 1,722 confirmed and 321 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,754 patients have recovered and 27 residents have died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,203 confirmed and 324 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,338 patients have recovered and 36 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,324 confirmed and 991 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,296 patients have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Five were hospitalized.

Mills County had 570 confirmed and 56 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 541 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,597 confirmed cases Thursday and 400 probable cases. At least 1,756 patients have recovered and 35 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 562 confirmed cases Thursday and 245 probable cases. At least 745 patients have recovered and 19 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.